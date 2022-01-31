Five Lincolnshire fire crews fight huge straw bales blaze that could burn for weeks

The scene at Hemswell Cliff where more than 30,000 bales caight fire as posted on social media by Wainfleet Fire Brigade.

The blaze on Learoyd Road in Hemswell Cliff, near Gainsborough, broke out at around 1pm on Thursday and continued over the weekend.

Strong winds caused by Storm Malik accelerated the burning process and reduced the stack of more than 30,000 bales, according the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

However, crews are expected to remain on site "for as long as needed".

The blaze was caused when flames from a burning pile of woodchips spread to the bales, the fire service said.

About five crews from around the county attended the scene over the weekend.

A nearby fireworks factory was protected by firefighters with help being sent from Nottinghamshire to control the flames. Residents living in the area were also advised to shut their doors and windows.

In an update today (Monday), a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman tweeked: "Crews are on site and are monitoring weather conditions, but we're happy that contingencies are in place to manage any risks of fire spreading further.

Wainfleet Firefighters were amongst those who attended the blaze.

"We anticipate our crews will be on site for as long as needed and we’re grateful to Anglian Water for their support in ensuring water supplies have been maintained both for firefighting and local people."

