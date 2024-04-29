Flat badly damaged by fire in Ruskington
A flat in Ruskington was severely damaged by fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The fire was reported around 1.41am in the morning, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, on High Street South in the village.
Crews from Sleaford and Billinghay attended the scene and put out the blaze but not before the living room was severely damaged by fire and the rest of the property was smoke damaged.
Investigators report that the fire is believed to have been started by “carelessly discarded smoking materials”.