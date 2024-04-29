A fire was badly damaged in Ruskington High Street South on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 1.41am in the morning, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, on High Street South in the village.

Crews from Sleaford and Billinghay attended the scene and put out the blaze but not before the living room was severely damaged by fire and the rest of the property was smoke damaged.

