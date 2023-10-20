A Flood Warning has been issued for the River Steeping River Steeping between Tetford and Wainfleet

Map showing the flood alert area.

The warning that 'flooding is possible - be prepared' follows persistent heavy rainfall across Lincolnshire and the River Steeping catchment area.

Residents are being warned to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

They are also being urged to start acting on your flood plan if they have one.

The flood alert area of the River Steeping includes Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft and Wainfleet. Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping.

The Met Office has also issued a Yellow Warning for wind and rain.

The weather is expected to be wet and very windy as the influence of Strom Babet continues.

Persistent and locally heavy rain likely, particularly over high ground, and strong easterly winds bringing gales to coastal areas.