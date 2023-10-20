Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Flood warning issued for areas along River Steeping

A Flood Warning has been issued for the River Steeping River Steeping between Tetford and Wainfleet
By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:24 BST
Map showing the flood alert area.Map showing the flood alert area.
Map showing the flood alert area.

The warning that 'flooding is possible - be prepared' follows persistent heavy rainfall across Lincolnshire and the River Steeping catchment area.

Residents are being warned to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

They are also being urged to start acting on your flood plan if they have one.

Most Popular

The flood alert area of the River Steeping includes Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft and Wainfleet. Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping.

The Met Office has also issued a Yellow Warning for wind and rain.

The weather is expected to be wet and very windy as the influence of Strom Babet continues.

Persistent and locally heavy rain likely, particularly over high ground, and strong easterly winds bringing gales to coastal areas.

Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Related topics:Flood warningResidentsLincolnshire