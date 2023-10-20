Flooding: Middle Rasen worst area

While the rain continues to fall, Middle Rasen has been named as the worst hit area locally.

The main A631 through the village at the junction with Mill Lane is passable with care, but many vehicles are having to move to the other side of the road.

Likewise, at the bottom of the hill in North Willingham, a large flooded area is causing delays.

Some houses in both Middle Rasen and Market Rasen are now experiencing some water getting into homes and one home in Middle Rasen has had to be evacuated.

The River Rase is running fast and high.

Members of the town council, district councillors for the Rasen area and volunteers have been filling sandbags and delivering them to homes at risk, as well as checking up on vulnerable homes.

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “Middle Rasen is the worst village in this area and there has been ingress to homes.

"It appears the Manor Drive houses were flooded over night and one house at least on Gainsborough Road has been evacuated.

"The main cause of the water appears to be surface run off from fields behind the houses but the water level in the river is now also raised.”

Representatives from West Lindsey were based at the festival hall, where all incidents were recorded and sent through to the Resilience Forum.

Coun Bunney added: “We have been feeding all the information in in the hope we will get a major incident declared in this area.

"Not only do we have water damage, we have also had 600 houses without power for most of the morning.

Coun Bunney continued: “The community is, understandably very nervous as a result of last year and we are doing everything we can do to help out. But it is a worry that this is going to continue and we need to obviously continue working as we are.

"What has been good is that most of the defences work that has been done since last year against floods has held. It’s not okay for those people who are flooded, but there is some good out of it. Really though, there us a lot more work to do and as we all know it is going to take two or three years for this work to be completed, but we are just doing the best that we can.”

1 . Flooding in Rasen Middle Rasen's main road and side roads into the village are badly affected Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Flooding in Middle Rasen Some cars are able to get through the water Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Flooding in Rasen Middle Rasen's main road was badly affected Photo: Dianne Tuckett