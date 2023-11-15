Flooding has been named as Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s third highest risk to communities, after house fires and road collisions.

The service is compiling its latest plan which looks at the main risks to lives, properties, infrastructure and the environment in Lincolnshire – and outlines the fire service’s plans over the next four years to mitigate these risks..

The top risks have been put together from data analysis, risk assessments and public engagement.

The ‘community risk management plan’ is now available to view and a brief online survey is available for people to give their feedback.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter said: "Our community plan shows our commitment to focus on the county’s safety priorities and to continue to provide the best preparedness and response, that we can.

“We have already had thousands of residents provide input into this process, underpinned by our knowledge and data about the particular risks the county faces."

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "I’d really like residents to tell us if they think the service has got it right in identifying what we believe are the key risks that we face currently and in the coming years.

"The plan also outlines how the service will use things like training, policies, engagement and prevention to help reduce these risks."

The top risks identified for the county are:

House fires

Road Traffic Collisions

Flooding

Non-domestic fires

Wildfires

Deliberate fires (arson)

Malicious attacks