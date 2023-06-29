Former toy shop manager, veteran and tradesperson embrace new careers in care

A former Hamleys manager as well as a plumber, painter and decorator, and an RAF veteran are urging other over 50s to consider a career in the care sector.

Michael Owden, Home From Home Care

Colleagues aged 50 to 64 at Home From Home Care have spoken about the benefits of working at an organisation which recently won a quarter of this year’s Lincolnshire Care Awards.

Home From Home Care runs 11 care homes and specialist integration facilities for adults with learning disabilities, autism and other complex needs in Greater Lincolnshire.

Former area manager for Hamleys toy shops, Michael Owden is now a personal support worker at Home From Home Care. At Hamleys, he was responsible for 12-15 shops before moving on to manage several pubs and a golf club in Lincolnshire. He said:

Sue Elston, Home From Home Care

“My job is really flexible, and I enjoy going on lots of days out with the individuals I support. I love taking the individuals on activities including horse riding and cinema trips, and supporting them in the homes. The role is so fulfilling.

"The golf club I worked at closed down, so I decided to try something new. I didn’t want to be out of work and I saw an advert for a job at Home From Home Care on Facebook. I decided to give it a go and apply, and I’ve worked here for five years now. I didn’t have any experience working in care but my life experience has been really beneficial.”

“The job satisfaction and pay are both superb, and I take advantage of being able to boost my pay by picking up extra shifts and gaining my loyalty bonus for no unauthorised absences. I would definitely recommend Home From Home Care to others.”

Paul Horton has had a diverse career which equipped him with a transferable skill-set. After previously working for a drug and alcohol recovery service, running clinics in the community and promoting intervention and providing support, Paul applied for a job with Home From Home Care and is now a positive support partner. He said:

Les Venus, Home From Home Care

"I’ve worked in a number of different industries including painting and decorating, plumbing and mental health work. I now feel I can utilise all the skills gained in other sectors and really enjoy making a difference here. The job is well paid, the wellbeing support is amazing and it fits with my lifestyle so I can spend quality time with my family.

“The team is absolutely fantastic to work with. I really enjoy being hands-on and at the forefront of delivery – looking into complex behaviours, introducing new diversion techniques and mentoring others.

“I would absolutely recommend other people in my generation to give it a go! I changed careers quite late in life but I’ve found that my life skills and experience have a huge benefit in my role.”

Home From Home Care is a family-owned company and is unique among care providers due to its high-tech, data-informed care model that was developed in-house over 13 years to empower its workforce.

Paul Horton, Home From Home Care

Rated Platinum by Investors in People, the company is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and the real Living Wage Foundation. The organisation’s commitment to its team extends to paying all of its colleagues at least 21.5% more than the sector average, and its commitment to training and development means colleagues can progress to 92 different job roles depending on their skills, talents and interests.

Nine of Home From Home Care’s 11 homes are rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, with its other homes rated Good, and, in March, its team won a quarter of the prizes at this year’s Lincolnshire Care Awards.

Sue Elston is an assistant manager at Home From Home Care. She had a number of jobs in social care before hearing about the company. She said:

"I used to work for another social care provider before a friend recommended that I join Home From Home Care. There is so much to offer working here, whatever stage of life you are at. I love the fact that it is family orientated and very person centred.

“Every day is rewarding, because every day is different. Each individual has very unique qualities and it’s wonderful to support them to lead a fulfilled life. It’s a great job to be in and it’s never too late to change careers.”

RAF veteran Les Venus is a personal support worker who previously helped the government to draft its 2010 Equality Act. Following a career as an officer in the Royal Air Force, he became a director at a property firm and then an engineering company before becoming a consultant advising on discrimination.

In 2016, Les was on the brink of retirement when he saw an online advert for a job at Home From Home Care. He said:

“If you’re feeling underpaid, undervalued, or undermined - come to the care sector and there is a place for you. I’d never done care work in my life before this and if I’d have known about this 40 years ago, I’d have made this my career. It’s an amazing thing to do.

“You’re never too old to learn something new. The team here gives such incredible care and support to individuals - it’s a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside them.”