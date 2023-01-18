Christopher has now been found

Lincs Police

Earlier report:Lincolnshire Police are searching for a man who went missing from the Boston area last week.

Over the weekend, a police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing man Christopher? The 34-year-old was last seen in the Boston area, on Tuesday.

“Christopher is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, with a full beard, pale complexion and blue eyes.

“He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, possibly with an overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms. He is also a fan of magic and may have a pack of playing cards with him.”

They added: “Christopher is also believed to have links to the London, Peterborough and Preston areas.”

If you have any information about Christopher’s whereabouts, call Lincolnshire police by dialling 101 and quoting Incident 112 of 10 January.

