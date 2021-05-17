Four crews called to Metheringham bungalow fire

Four fire crews were at the scene.

Emergency services were alerted at around 9.42am and rushed to the scene of the fire on Church Walk in the village.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said later: “This incident resulted in severe damage by fire to the conservatory floor, smoke damage to the conservatory, utility room and living room of the semi-detached bungalow.

“There was also fire damage to five square metres of the roof of the neighbouring property, and heat damage to a Toyota car.

“A man and a woman were checked over by ambulance staff because of smoke inhalation.”

It was later discovered the fire had started in combustible materials being stored near an electric heater.

Crews from Metheringham, Billinghay and two from Lincoln wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.