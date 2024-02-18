Fulstow Players Return to the Stage After 4-Year Hiatus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a prolonged hiatus forced by the challenges of COVID-19, the acclaimed Fulstow Players are thrilled to announce their triumphant return to the stage.

Established in the 1980s, the group underwent a transformative revamp in the 1990s, boasting a permanent stage adorned with curtains, side entrances, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. With the capacity to seat up to 100 spectators, their theatre has been the backdrop for a diverse array of performances, including Pantomimes, Plays, TV sketches, Murder Mysteries, and the renowned Cabaret 'Talk of the Town (Fulstow Style).' They take pride in delivering not only entertaining shows but also a complete experience with delicious food and a fully licensed bar.

Their upcoming return is a Murder Mystery production called 'Rootin’ Tootin’ Murder.' There will be two performances, on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March 7pm for a 7:30pm start. Tickets are £27.50pp which includes a delicious 2-course meal prepared by none other than AquaVita Catering. Anticipation is high, as tickets for this thrilling event are already SOLD OUT. However, due to overwhelming demand, they have now released an extra date and have tickets available for Sunday 24th March.

Prepare for an evening of suspense, laughter, and unparalleled entertainment as Fulstow Players grace the stage, ready to captivate audiences once again.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact: