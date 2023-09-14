Gallery - Families enjoy Sleaford fire station open day
Families enjoyed a sunny open day at Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station on Sunday.
The hugely popular event saw crowds watching the crews in action at their Eastgate base.
Money was raised for the Firefighters’ Charity with the help of displays from the ‘blue light community’ including local policing teams, LIVES first responders and Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes.
The charity helps and support injured firefighters, serving and retired, and their families.
Here we have a selection of images from the day.
