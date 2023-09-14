Families enjoyed a sunny open day at Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station on Sunday.

The hugely popular event saw crowds watching the crews in action at their Eastgate base.

Money was raised for the Firefighters’ Charity with the help of displays from the ‘blue light community’ including local policing teams, LIVES first responders and Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes.

The charity helps and support injured firefighters, serving and retired, and their families.

Here we have a selection of images from the day.

1 . Dave Gledhill from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Volunteer Support Service with a display of old extinguishers, hoses and pumps from his personal museum. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . Parachuting teddy bears from the aerial ladder platform at the fire and ambulance station open day in Sleaford. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . Joshua Busby, four, has a ride watched by LEBBS volunteers Jamie Finn (left) and Stephen Challoner, and dad Stefan Busby (right). Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . Freddie Carey, two, of Ruskington, has a ride in a police car, with dad Tom Carey and Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft. Photo: Andy Hubbert