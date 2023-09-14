Register
Gallery - Families enjoy Sleaford fire station open day

Families enjoyed a sunny open day at Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station on Sunday.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST

The hugely popular event saw crowds watching the crews in action at their Eastgate base.

Money was raised for the Firefighters’ Charity with the help of displays from the ‘blue light community’ including local policing teams, LIVES first responders and Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes.

The charity helps and support injured firefighters, serving and retired, and their families.

Here we have a selection of images from the day.

Dave Gledhill from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Volunteer Support Service with a display of old extinguishers, hoses and pumps from his personal museum.

Dave Gledhill from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Volunteer Support Service with a display of old extinguishers, hoses and pumps from his personal museum. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Parachuting teddy bears from the aerial ladder platform at the fire and ambulance station open day in Sleaford.

Parachuting teddy bears from the aerial ladder platform at the fire and ambulance station open day in Sleaford. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Joshua Busby, four, has a ride watched by LEBBS volunteers Jamie Finn (left) and Stephen Challoner, and dad Stefan Busby (right).

Joshua Busby, four, has a ride watched by LEBBS volunteers Jamie Finn (left) and Stephen Challoner, and dad Stefan Busby (right). Photo: Andy Hubbert

Freddie Carey, two, of Ruskington, has a ride in a police car, with dad Tom Carey and Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft.

Freddie Carey, two, of Ruskington, has a ride in a police car, with dad Tom Carey and Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft. Photo: Andy Hubbert

