Representatives from many community groups including Horncastle’s Town Council and Women’s Institute, SSAFA, the Army and Air Cadets, Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and local scouting and guiding groups took part in the parade.

Each group was with limited to six representatives plus their standard bearer this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with a church service at St Mary’s at 10am before the groups gathered in formation outside in the Market Place.

They then and set off led by Banovallum Brass followed by The Royal British Legion.

The parade then marched down to Horncastle War Memorial Centre where a short service, was conducted by Reverend Charles Patrick.

It included the Last Post and two minute silence, took place before each group laid their wreath. A poem was also read by Geoff Nelson, a veteran of the Korean War.

While the weather had been bright and sunny for most of the morning, the heavens opened after the service, as the parade then marched up Louth Road, round the mini-roundabout and back to the Memorial Centre.

A contingent of pony and trap riders then came to pay their own tributes, with the horses bedecked in red an purple poppies to honour both human and animals lost in the world wars.

At 12noon, a further service was held at the Korean Vets Memorial in Hamerton Gardens.

Services were also held across the district, including at Tattershall, Woodhall Spa and Coningsby

Julian Millington, chairman of the Royal British Legion Horncastle, said: “It was really good to be back parading and everyone was very positive about how it went.”

