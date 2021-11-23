Garage workshop fire incident in Ancaster

The incident on Water Lane in Ancaster was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at 11.17am and firefighters were drafted in from Sleaford, Billinghay and Grantham.

Wearing breathing apparatus the crews were said to have used hoses and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish a metal commercial garage workshop and contents.

The fire service reported via its social media feed: “No animals were in the barns. No casualties reported.”