Garden and caravan blaze spreads to house in Fulbeck

A household in Fulbeck has been hit by a devastating fire over the weekend.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:51 GMT
House damaged after fire spreads from caravan and garden hedge in Fulbeck.

Four fire crews were called out to the reports of a hedge and caravan on fire on South Heath Lane at 2.30pm on Saturday (December 30).

The firefighters from Sleaford, Grantham and Lincoln continued to tackle the flames but the blaze spread to the nearby house, sweeping through and damaging the ground floor of the building, according to a fire service spokesman.

Crews in breathing apparatus used hoses and an aerial ladder platform to eventually extinguish the fire

There has been no update from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service on how the fire started.

