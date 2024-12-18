Go-ahead given for demolition of ex-restaurant near Boston to make way for new specialist school

​A former restaurant near Boston is set to be demolished to make way for a new specialist school.

Boston Borough Council has granted approval for Aspris Children’s Services to tear down the Merrimans Lounge and Restaurant, in Great Fen Road, Wyberton Fen, and build a facility to support children with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) difficulties.

The restaurant closed in June of last year after 15 years in business. On social media, the owners thanked customers for their support over the years.

The applicant currently operates the Bridge House independent schools in Boston, which specialise in addressing the needs of children with SEMH difficulties.

A visualisation of the front of the proposed school.

The organisation manages three sites in Boston, including one adjacent to the application site.

In its submission to the council, the applicant explained that demand for places at its sites is high, and it is currently unable to provide sufficient places to meet the needs of commissioning authorities.

Since July 2023, Aspris has had to decline more than 270 requests for placements due to insufficient capacity.

The new facility will provide 36 spaces, aimed at accommodating additional primary and middle school-aged children.

The site formerly occupied by Merrimans Lounge & Restaurant. Picture: Google Street View

The applicant wrote: “The application site itself provides an ideal opportunity to create a small purpose-built school designed to meet the specialist needs of pupils.

“The site is also well located in relation to the existing school sites, and also has good access to recreational pursuits in the area – including the nearby Princess Royal Sports Arena.”

Provision for 16 car parking spaces, including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, disabled spaces, and satisfactory manoeuvring space, has also been included.

The new development must begin no later than three years from November 26.