Graham Coughlan labels Boston United players as heroic after National League victory over Braintree Town
Cameron Green, Jacob Hazel and Frankie Maguire all got themselves on the scoresheet as Boston United kicked off the Graham Coughlan era in style with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Braintree Town.
“The conditions were very difficult and I think we handled it better than them,”he said.
“We had a little bit of luck but we have been working at trying to create our own luck by taking shots, asking questions and forcing errors.
“By taking shots on you and forcing errors you get rewards, not all the time but you get rewards.
“We fully deserved the win but I'm disappointed we didn't get more goals and that is something we need to work on.
“The boys were heroic defensively, but we need to shut down crosses. We should have come away with a clean sheet, but that's probably me being a defender.
“The work-rate and commitment they showed was very pleasing. It is difficult to pick any individuals out, they were all really really good collectively.
“I am pleased but we have a long way to go and a lot of work ahead of us. I hope that restores some confidence and maybe we can start changing the mindset in the changing room and around the club.”
United's dream start unfolded when Green smashed home with just a minute gone.
The Pilgrims doubled their advantage two minutes before half-time when Hazel scored from distance after the keeper made a hash of trying to save his shot.
Aidan Stone produced an excellent save with his legs three minutes after half-time to thwart Chay Cooper.
United did add their third goal in the 57th minute when Maguire finished well.
Braintree threw caution to the wind and reduced the deficit with 19 minutes to play, with substitute Jermaine Francis headed home Ryan Clampin's cross.
Stone subsequently excelled to keep out an Inih Effiong downward header, while Francis rattled the United crossbar with another header that bounced kindly to safety.