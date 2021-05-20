Hats off to Headway fundraisers

Headway Lincolnshire is urging people in the county to doff their best caps to help raise fund and awareness.

The charity, based in Boston, provides help to those who have who have suffered from an acquired brain injury - one that occurred after birth - such as an injury that happened following a road traffic collision, assault, a sporting injury or after suffering from a brain tumour, stroke or meningitis - as well as offering support for their families.

Headway Lincolnshire is an organisation in its own right as a branch on the Headway tree, and is responsible for their own fundraising and supporting the people of Lincolnshire with one-to-one counselling, support groups in Spalding, Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, and Zoom activities, although due to the Covid-19 pandemic these are all being conducted virtually for now.

Ann-Marie Smith is the charity's co-ordinator and development officer. She said: "We have some amazing volunteers who are the life blood of the charity, and we just wouldn't be able to operate without them.

Ann-Marie Smith, Headway Lincolnshire's co-ordinator and development officer taking part in 2020's Hats for Headway.

"We do need more volunteers to help us out, especially as our support groups will be meeting in person again soon in July, and we'd love help with fundraising too.

"We're really looking forward to getting our doors open and offering face to face services again."

As Headway Lincolnshire had to cancel all their big fundraising events last year, Ann-Marie estimated that the charity has lost about £15,000 in funds:

"For a charity as small as ours, this is a huge dent in our fundraising."

Once a year at the end of Action for Brain Injury (ABI) Week, the charity's supporters across the country come together to improve life after brain injury, by donning their wackiest hats for their Hats For Headway event tomorrow (Friday May 21).

All you have to do to get involved is wear your hat with pride, donate £2 to Headway and post a picture on social media using the hashtag #HatsForHeadway to show your support.

Every silly hat equals more funding towards our vital support for those affected by brain injury.

Text HFHW to 70085 to donate £2. Texts cost £2 plus one standard rate message and you’ll be opting in to hear more about our work and fundraising via telephone.

By posting your picture you will also be automatically entered into Headway's competition for 'Best Individual Photo', the winner of which will be the proud owner of a Portal, to help you connect with your loved ones, and the 'Best Group Photo' winner gets a free full page advert in the next edition of Headway News.