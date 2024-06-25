Heathrow fire: Flames and smoke pour from truck parked at British Airways plane as firefighters rush to scene
Flames and thick black smoke can be seen pouring from a truck parked underneath mobile stairs connected to the British Airways plane.
Firefighters subsequently extinguished the blaze using water jets, with the airport confirming there were no passengers onboard the plane at the time.
The incident happened at Terminal 5, on June 24 after the plane flew from Athens and landed at 5.14pm.
A British Airways spokesperson said: “Emergency services quickly extinguished a small fire of a third party ground vehicle. No customers were impacted and there were no injuries.”
In May, an Airbus A321neo aircraft caught fire moments after it landed at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Footage showed the fire at the front of the Delta plane, below the cockpit, as black smoke rose into the air. No one was majorly injured in the incident.
