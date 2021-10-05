Here’s how Sleaford customers can thank Macmillan Cancer Support in their local pub

Customers at The Jolly Scotchman will be able to write their very own messages of gratitude for the invaluable work of Macmillan nurses and healthcare professionals on custom-made Macmillan beer mats that will be available in the pub. EMN-210510-111942001

From October 4-8, customers at the Greene King owned pub can pen their very own personal messages of gratitude for the invaluable work of Macmillan nurses and healthcare professionals on custom-made Macmillan beer mats that will be available.

The heartfelt messages of thanks and support will be added, collage style, to an impressive 10ft super-sized thank you card, addressed to Macmillan nurses across the UK.

Leading pub company and brewer, Greene King, is running the thank you campaign nationwide to show gratitude to Macmillan from customers and teams. These personal messages of thanks and admiration follow several fundraising campaigns that took place across Greene King pubs in recent months, including customers and team members taking part in Brave the Shave live events – fundraising by shaving their heads in front of family and friends in their local pub to support those living with cancer.

When Greene King first partnered with Macmillan in 2012, they set a fundraising target of £1m in the first three years, which was hit and exceeded with a year to spare. Since then, over £9m has been raised thanks to annual fundraisers, coffee mornings and via Pennies, the digital charity box.

The custom beer mats will be available in over 600 local pubs nationwide.

Edd Binns, General Manager of The Jolly Scotchman said: “We’re very proud to support Macmillan, their work impacts many in our community and we’re passionate in our efforts to back the invaluable work they do.

“Alongside fundraising, this year we’re creating hundreds of personal messages from teams and customers across the UK, to show our heartfelt appreciation for Macmillan.”