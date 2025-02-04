Horncastle all set for cup battle at Sleaford​

Horncastle have played just once since Christmas and not for the last three weeks.

​Horncastle Town will be hoping for a return to action this week after a three-week break.

​The Wongers’ last outing was a sobering 10-0 defeat at Crowle Colts on January 18, with training and two friendlies having been the extent to which they could try to banish that memory in the run-up to the League Cup tie at Sleaford Town Reserves this weekend.

And joint-boss John Rawdon says they are now more than ready to get back on the pitch in a competitive game, having played just that one match since December 13.

He said: “We can’t wait to get playing again. It’s been a good few weeks of training and friendlies that have gone really well and we’ve managed to get plenty of minutes into the lads’ legs, look at a few things and bring some young lads into the squad too.

"We’ve also managed to make a couple of new signings. Ethan Clifford and Joe Clayton will come into the squad in the coming weeks and strengthen us a little bit, although we’ve lost Theo Williams to Market Rasen and Jordan Doswell to work commitments.

"A couple of the young lads were blooded in the friendlies and 17-year-old Kye Rook scored in the 1-1 draw with Spilsby on Saturday.

"The game was a really good little test as Spilsby are top of the league below and a solid local outfit, so it was a good, competitive game, played in the right way in that it was nice and physical and with plenty of energy.

"The most important thing was getting minutes in the legs just to prepare us for Saturday.”

Saturday’s game at Sleaford will see Horncastle face a team lying third in the league below.

Rawdon added: “It will be a really tough game. We’ve watched them and they’re another solid side and to be fair to the teams in the league below, the sides in the top half of that league would more than hold their own in our division.

"So we won’t underestimate them or show a lack of respect, but we need to be prepared and ready, which we will be, to go out and get a win in the cup.”