Horncastle return to action with key double-header

Will Rawdon says his team are prepared for two more tough matches this week. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town return to action this week aiming to build on a 6-0 cup win on their last outing.

The Wongers haven’t played since that win over Wyberton Reserves on September 6 but were due to host Lincoln United Development on Wednesday night - after this week’s News had gone to press – then go to Fulbeck United on Saturday.

And joint-boss Will Rawdon says his side is raring to go after the enforced break from action.

He said: “​We face Lincoln United Development at home on Wednesday, a side who have started strongly this season and shown real progress from last year. It will be a tough test and we’ll need to be at our best to get a positive result.

"On Saturday we travel to newly promoted Fulbeck, which brings a different type of challenge.

"Again, we’ll need to approach it in the right way to give ourselves the best chance of coming away with something.

"As John [Rawdon – fellow joint manager] has said before, breaks in the schedule aren’t always ideal, but this one has probably done us some good.

"We’ll be without a few senior players for the midweek game, but it opens the door for others to step in, including a couple returning from injury.”

Horncastle go into this week’s games sitting 11th in the 14-team Lincolnshire Premier League but they have so far only played two games, unlike many other teams who have played as many as four or five.

And Rawdon added it will be key to continue to get results on the board early on, with one win already under their belt in the league.

He said: “The league is already proving competitive with plenty of interesting results, so we know every game demands the right mentality and a strong performance.”

Following the Fulbeck game, Horncastle will then enjoy Friday night football once again as they welcome Cleethorpes Town Reserves on September 26 for a 7.45pm kick-off at The Wong.