Horncastle Town bosses aim for more progress in 2025

Horncastle have managed three wins so far this season.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss John Rawdon says he hopes to see the club push on and secure a mid-table finish as they prepare to move into the second-half of the season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Wongers currently lie second-from-bottom of the 14-team Lincolnshire Football League Premier Division, with ten points on the board so far.

Rawdon and his brother Will took over as joint-managers during the summer, and John says it’s been a learning curve as they try to improve the club’s fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s mainly been a case of bedding in and getting our feet under the table.

"We’ve had to get used to the league and how the club wants to run, and what players we’ve had at our disposal.

"So we look forward to starting the new year with a new optimism. That will start with the Challenge Cup which we’ll be looking at having a good run in this year.

"Likewise we’re keen to pick some more points up and pull ourselves away from the bottom of the table as soon as we can and aim towards a mid-table slot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horncastle have a Christmas period free of any matches, their last game having taken place on December 13 and their next not scheduled until January 11 when they go to Sleaford Town Reserves in the Challenge Cup.

Their next league game is on January 18 at Crowle Colts before another two-week break until a trip to Skegness Town Reserves.

Their next home game isn’t until February 12 – the first of three in a row.

Rawdon added: "A top half finish is still what we’re looking at and there’s a lot to do and work on, but we do believe in the group we’ve got and we’re happy with how the lads are responding to Will and myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a learning curve. Rome wasn’t built in a day and we’ve come back to the club as a long-term project and to really stabilise it at this level, but then we aim to start looking up and getting it towards the top end in the next season or two.”