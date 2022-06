Lincs Fire & Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Louth, Horncastle, Mablethorpe and Alford attended the fire on High Holme Road during the early evening.

The fire was extinguished using two hosereels and six Breathing Apparatus, and was later scaled down to two appliances.

There was severe damage by fire to one bedroom and the contents of the house, and severe damage by smoke to the remainder of the house.