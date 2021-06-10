House fire in Thimbleby after chip pan left unattended

A house in the village of Thimbleby, near Horncastle, has suffered substantial fire damage to the kitchen after a chip pan was left unattended.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 8:52 am
Updated Thursday, 10th June 2021, 9:53 am

This morning, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue reported that fire crews from Horncastle Woodhall Spa, and Louth had recently attended the property in Home Close.

The fire and rescue service tweeted: “Fire damage to 30% of kitchen in house.

“Crews used hose reel to damp down & thermal image camera to inpect, occupier used bucket of water. Cause was chip pan left unattended.

Fire and Rescue news

For advice on kitchen safety, visit the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety/kitchen-safety