House fire in Thimbleby after chip pan left unattended

This morning, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue reported that fire crews from Horncastle Woodhall Spa, and Louth had recently attended the property in Home Close.

The fire and rescue service tweeted: “Fire damage to 30% of kitchen in house.

“Crews used hose reel to damp down & thermal image camera to inpect, occupier used bucket of water. Cause was chip pan left unattended.

Fire and Rescue news