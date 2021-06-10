House fire in Thimbleby after chip pan left unattended

This morning, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue reported that fire crews from Horncastle Woodhall Spa, and Louth had recently attended the property in Home Close.
The fire and rescue service tweeted: “Fire damage to 30% of kitchen in house.
“Crews used hose reel to damp down & thermal image camera to inpect, occupier used bucket of water. Cause was chip pan left unattended.
For advice on kitchen safety, visit the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety/kitchen-safety