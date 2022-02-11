Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews were called to a fire at a house on Louth Road, North Cockerington at 2.14am this morning (Friday), with crews from Louth, Mablethorpe and North Somercotes in attendance.

As the fire took hold, the road was closed and additional fire crews from Alford, Binbrook, Grantham, a Water Carrier from Market Rasen and Aerial Ladder Platform from Lincoln South were in attendance.

The latest news form the scene is that the incident has been scaled down to two pumps from Horncastle and Spilsby are in attendance as relief crews.