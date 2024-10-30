Housebuilder Honey submits plans to deliver £45m, 170 new home development in Witham St Hughs, Lincolnshire

Housebuilder Honey has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 12.3-acre site in Witham St Hughs, Lincolnshire, to deliver a £45m, 170-home development.

The proposed site, which will be called Nova, is located off Warren Lane and is a short drive from the A46.

Subject to planning, the development will comprise a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and feature 17 of Honey’s different house types. Of the 170 homes, 28 have been allocated as affordable housing.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Plans submitted - Honey intends to build 170 new homes in Witham St Hughs (CGI illustrative of proposed house types)

The proposed site in Witham St Hughs will form part of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan which looks to ensure that all new homes are well-designed and in appropriate locations to benefit the needs of the community.

If given the go ahead by North Kesteven District Council, work at the development is anticipated to start in early 2025 with the first residents expected to move in by the end of next year.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,349 homes and a combined gross development value of £665m.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: "Our thorough market research identified Witham St Hughs as a popular residential location for us to build in and expand our development footprint in the East Midlands.

“We are seeing strong demand for high-specification homes from prospective buyers living in and looking to move to the local area. Our thoughtfully designed homes, which combine style, substance and sustainability will satisfy this.

“Now that we have exchanged contracts and submitted plans for our Nova development, we look forward to North Kesteven District Council considering our proposal.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.