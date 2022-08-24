Register
Households in Boston affected by burst water main

Households in part of Boston are this morning (Wednesday, August 24) experiencing an interruption to their water supply due to a burst main.

By News Team
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:52 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:57 am
Anglian Water are carrying out repair work in Boston this morning. Library image
Properties in the Woodville Road area of the town may have ‘very low water pressure or no water at all’ as a result of the issue, says Anglian Water.

Supplies are expected to be restored by midday, the water provider says, apologising for the inconvenience caused while repair work takes place and thanking residents for their patience.

