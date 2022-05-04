Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Councils have agreed the strategy following a public consultation last year for the Set for the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership sub-region.

It follows the release of a worrying map in May 2020 plotting the dramatic impact of rising sea levels across Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking study by by Climate Central depicted the entire coast including Skegness and Mablethorpe, and inland towards Boston and Sleaford could be lost to the sea.

A shocking study by by Climate Central depicted the entire coast including Skegness and Mablethorpe, and inland towards Boston and Sleaford could be lost to the sea.

Its report called 'Flooded Future: outlnes global vulnerability to sea level rise. The report states: "Sea level rise is one of the best known of climate change’s many dangers.

"The consequences range from near-term increases in coastal flooding that can damage infrastructure and crops to the permanent displacement of coastal communities.”

Last year local authorities announced proposals to reach their goal of being net zero by 2040 and to have a 45% reduction in carbon emissions by 2027.

The strategy is heavily focused on mitigation and its actions to reduce greenhouse gases across the sub-region and includes the key themes of; transport, built environment, energy/ renewables, business, agriculture/ food, water resources, nature-based solutions and the visitor economy.

It will also help to provide support and education to communities.

Some of the actions outlined include exploring decarbonising public transport, promoting agile working to reduce regular commuting, support to residents in accessing available funding to improve their energy efficiency and to reduce fuel poverty and promote uptake of new technologies in the farming industry.

A joint statement from Couns Paul Skinner Leader of Boston Borough Council, Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, and Gary Porter, Leader of South Holland District Council said: “Approval of the Partnership’s Climate Change Strategy is the first step in ensuring a sustainable future for our communities and delivering a plan that we can all contribute to meet the Government’s net zero target and reduce the carbon emissions across the sub-region.