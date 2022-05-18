The blaze took hold of the property in Field Drive, Wyberton, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Five Lincs Fire and Rescue crews from the south of the county responded to the incident at 3.27pm, which saw the occupier suffer ‘minor burns and smoke inhalation’.

A fire spokesperson tweeted later that day: “A number of cats have been rescued and crews have administered oxygen therapy to them.”It is believed two are being treated at the vets while a third has sadly died. A pet dog managed to get out unhurt.

A neighbour captured this smoke billowing from the property in Wyberton yesterday (Tuesday).

Neighbour Geoffrey Willerdon spotted the fire and saw the female occupant running out for help.

He told us: “I saw her running down the road seemed very agitated.

"I saw what was at first a small bonfire that rapidly grew bigger. I managed to catch a dog which turned out to be hers as I spoke with her and she told me her house was on fire.”

Mr Willerdon has been helping to co-ordinate help and support for the woman via Facebook, taking donation at his home. He wrote: “The response has been fantastic and a big thank you to everyone. As you can imagine she’s very distraught.”

Speaking to the Boston Standard he added: “I raised what I could last night from generous people who gave £90 and three bags of much-needed clothes.

"We even offered my brand new home as a refuge last night for her, but the Red Cross organised a hotel.

"She was very overcome by the generous people helping her, so that at least gave her some solace.”

A spokesperson for the fire service, told us: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 15.27 to a property fire on Field Drive in Wyberton. Five crews attended from Boston, Donington, Spalding, Holbeach and Leverton and used two hose reels, one main jet, breathing apparatus and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

"The incident resulted in damage by fire, heat and smoke to the entire downstairs of the terraced house with damage by heat and smoke upstairs.