Improve your digital confidence by attending Digital Hub sessions

Get Online week starting on Monday, October 16 presents the ideal chance for residents across North Kesteven to enhance their digital skills and online confidence through attending one of the free Digital Hub sessions.
By NKDC Communications teamContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:33 BST
Designed to grow people’s confidence in operating in a more digital world – with emails to friends, online shopping, and use of smart phones for example – they take place every week; currently in Waddington, Sleaford, Ruskington, Metheringham, Heckington and Osbournby and anyone can travel to any one of them.

The sessions include help and guidance with:

  • Setting up and sending emails
  • Video calling
  • Accessing services online, such as NHS and council services
  • Online shopping
  • Safety and security online
  • Using apps effectively
In an increasingly online world, the Digital Hubs are supportive spaces for individuals of all ages.
Currently there is most availability at the Waddington Digital Hub, which is on every Thursday, during term time,1pm until 2.30pm, at the Waddington Community Hub, High St Waddington LN5 9RF.

In an increasingly online world, the Digital Hubs are described by managers as a supportive space for individuals of all ages to enhance and improve their digital skills. The sessions aim to better connect individuals and ease individual worries regarding using digital devices and online services. Sessions are run by dedicated staff members of North Kesteven District Council and volunteers, who will be able to help with a wide range of IT issues, including setting up and sending emails, accessing services online, safety and security online and much more.

Rachael Gordon, Digital Hub Co-ordinator at North Kesteven District Council said: “The Digital Hubs are a friendly and supportive space where anyone can come and access one to one help and advice about digital devices and/or getting online.

“Run by North Kesteven District Council staff and supported by volunteers, we can help anyone who needs it to feel comfortable and confident to get online safely and securely.

“Whilst we are not IT experts, we are all proficient IT users and have helped lots of people with a wide range of things like sending emails, video calling and online shopping to name a few.

“Our ethos is all about empowering people to do things for themselves, we’re patient, understanding and take the time to ensure we don’t take over and allow our attendees to learn at their own pace,” she said.

“Those who come along range from complete IT beginners to those who may be competent in most areas but need help with a specific programme, issue, or perhaps would just like someone to be around in case something goes wrong.

“If you think you or someone you know could benefit from using our service, we would love to welcome you along.”

If attending, if possible, you are asked to bring along your own device, this could be a laptop, tablet, or smart phone. There is a tablet available to use, but you make the session more beneficial by being supported on a device which is familiar to you.

North Kesteven District Council Councillor Sally Tarry, Executive Member for Corporate and Community Services said: “North Kesteven District Council working in partnership with other community groups and organisations, run Digital Hub sessions across the district to provide local people with somewhere friendly and relaxed to go to receive advice on using their laptops, tablets and/or mobile phones.

“The Digital Hub sessions are an excellent opportunity for individuals of all ages to get support and guidance regarding technology.”

The Digital Hubs operate on a weekly basis during term time.

For more information on the Waddington Digital Hub and to locate a Digital Hub near you visit: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/hubs or call 01529 414155.

