IN PICTURES AND VIDEO: Crown House demolition, Boston

The former government property is to give way to a mixed-use building, plus other elements, including public toilet facilities.

The work forms part of a £14.8m redevelopment of the area, and follows the demolition of the former home of B&M and Dunelm.

These impressive aerial images have been shared with The Standard by Christiaan Lowe, 53, of Boston.

Christiaan, a professional photographer, has been documenting the redevelopment, utilising drone technology, and sharing the images on social media.

Explaining his interest in the project, he said: “I've had my own photography business for 15 years, and I'm always looking into finding unique ways to capture images, so in 2020, I bought my first drone to add to my equipment, giving me opportunities to get some aerial shots and different perspectives, which came in handy for my wedding photography of locations, and wedding group shots.

“I've always loved looking at old photos of Boston, how it looked years ago, and if it wasn't for the photographer at that time capturing these moments, we would never have that chance.

“Photography, to me, is about capturing that one moment in time, encapsulated forever for others to see for years.

“I remember the late Billy Thorn of Boston who had a blog post about Boston with images from the past and it was very interesting to look at, also Boston Memories Facebook group, which also has some great photos of years gone by.

“I feel as a professional photographer, I have the opportunity to capture images from my years of Boston, which will outlast me for people to look back on for years to come and the recent changes of the Rosegarth development that are happening in Boston are one that needs to be captured.

“After nearly five years of flying drones, I've also now gone on a path of creating videos of Boston with my Lowe Level Production side of my business.

“Drones are fantastic opportunities to capture what once could only be captured by aircraft, without the high expenses.”

1 . Crown House demolition The Rosegarth Square redevelopment scheme moves forward. Photo: Christiaan Lowe Photography

2 . Crown House demolition A closer look at the demolition. Photo: Christiaan Lowe Photography

3 . Crown House demolition The demolition from another angle, with the cleared B&M/Dunelm site to the right. Photo: Christiaan Lowe Photography