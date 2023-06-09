In Pictures: Creative, cute and creepy scarecrows make a return to Lincolnshire village

The winner of the competition will be decided at Friskney Show tomorrow (Saturday)

Scarecrows have made a return to Friskney – with villagers creating cute, curious and creepy figures for the annual contest.

From Paddington Bear, to witches and Mad Hatters – there is a variety to spot around the village.

Local school children even got involved, creating several for display at the front of their school.

Darren Round, who organises the scarecrow competition, sent us these photos of some of this year’s entries. Who’s your favourite?

Friskney Show takes place from 10am at the field adjacent to the village hall. This years’ theme will be Alice in Wonderland.

1 . A Boozy Farmer A curious 'farmer' scarecrow stops to take a drink in Friskney. Photo: Image supplied

2 . Feeling deflated? A 'dancer' scarecrow made by school children for this year's competition. Photo: Image supplied

3 . Follow the yellow brick road... A Wizard of Oz inspired creation Photo: Image supplied

4 . New Balls Please A tennis player scarecrow takes a rest on a bench Photo: Image supplied

