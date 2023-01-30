IN PICTURES: Firefighters tackle major blaze in London Road, Boston
Here are a selection of photographs taken today (Monday, January 30) of the major fire in London Road, Boston.
By David Seymour
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue dispatched nine appliances, including both its aerial ladder platforms, to the scene after being alerted to the fire shortly before 4pm. It is said to be taking place in a derelict building and led to the evacuation of the nearby Quayside Hotel.
