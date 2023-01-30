Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The fire in London Road, Boston.

IN PICTURES: Firefighters tackle major blaze in London Road, Boston

Here are a selection of photographs taken today (Monday, January 30) of the major fire in London Road, Boston.

By David Seymour
9 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 7:56pm

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue dispatched nine appliances, including both its aerial ladder platforms, to the scene after being alerted to the fire shortly before 4pm. It is said to be taking place in a derelict building and led to the evacuation of the nearby Quayside Hotel.

1. London Road fire

This photograph and the next two were shared with The Standard by Catia Vieira, of Boston.

Photo: Catia Vieira

Photo Sales

2. London Road fire

Emergency services were already on the scene at this point.

Photo: Catia Vieira

Photo Sales

3. London Road fire

A third photograph from the scene from Catia Vieira.

Photo: Catia Vieira

Photo Sales

4. London Road fire

The following photographs were taken by The Standard.

Photo: DS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
London Road