Investigation after boy (11) hurt in crash involving car being pursued by police

Police appeal for witnesses.

At around 5.30pm last night (Sunday, May 2) Lincolnshire Police say officers in York Street pursued a silver Ford Focus that was suspected of vehicle offences and which had failed to stop for officers.

This vehicle then collided with an 11-year-old boy in Church Road and failed to stop at the scene.

Officers immediately stopped and gave first aid to the boy, who was then taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

A short time later the male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, possession of a controlled drug, and causing injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

The incident has been referred to the IOPC.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry and haven’t already spoken to officers, please contact Lincolnshire Police via one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting Incident 371 of 2nd May;

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 371 of 2nd May” in the Subject line;

Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.