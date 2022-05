A police car on its way to an incident was involved in a collision in Sleaford on Sunday afternoon.

The collision took place on Sunday afternoon on Boston Road, Sleaford, near the recreation ground. The smash was reported at around 2pm.

It involved a blue Hyundai Bayon and a police car, which was on its way to an incident. Both suffered damage.

"Those involved sustained minor injuries,” said a police spokesman.