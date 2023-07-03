Investigation is launched after 'suspicious' discovery of a body at Tesco in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police say they are treating the discovery of a body in Skegness town centre as ‘suspicious’.

Police at the scene at Tesco in Skegness. Photo: Steve Gould.

An investigation was launched after police received a call at 12.25pm today (Monday) that a man had been found in the grounds between the railway track and Tesco car park.

On arrival, officers found the man who was sadly confirmed to have died. Enquiries are underway to identify how the man has died and to locate his next of kin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The road is closed from the service entrance to the superstore at William Way, Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the investigation. Forensic specialists are on the scene. They will remain in the area for at least the next few days.

A body has been found in the grounds of Tesco in Skegness. Photo: Steve Gould.

APolice are appeaing for anyone who has been in that area between 10am on Sunday 02/07/23 and 12:25 hours 03/07/23 who may have noticed anything unusual to contact them by calling 101 quoting incident number 171 of 3 July, or emailing [email protected]