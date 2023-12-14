Investigation launched following death of agricultural worker in Lincolnshire

An investigation has been launched following the death of an agricultural worker in Lincolnshire.

The HSE is investigating a death of an agricultural worker in Lincolnshire.

The incident took place in the Donington area on the afternoon of Monday (December 11).

It involved an employee of Lincolnshire Field Products, of Wykeham, near Spalding.

A spokesman for the business said: “It is with deep sadness that one of our agricultural employees became unresponsive during the afternoon of the 11th of December 2023 whilst working in the Donington locality. Colleagues working nearby alerted the emergency services and sought assistance.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are as yet unknown and an investigation is under way.

“We will co-operate fully with the authorities in their investigations, and we offer our deepest and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Out of respect for the family and colleagues within our business who are deeply upset, we politely ask for privacy during this time.”

The business added it was not naming the deceased out of respect and privacy of the family.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said it was called to a farm in Donington at 4pm on December 11 following a report that a man had been injured by farming equipment.

“He sadly died from his injuries; his family have been informed,” the spokesman added.

“Our officers attended and are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances,” they continued.