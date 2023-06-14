It's GAME on for Magna Vitae

The community trust for Leisure & Culture, which operates sports and cultural facilities across East Lindsey, has been awarded a grant of over £4,000 to deliver mental health awareness training to staff and support young people.

Image of Meridian Leisure Centre, venue for the GAME sessions.

The grant funds the GAME (Get Active Move Everyday) project, a five-month programme of physical activity sessions for young people in the district experiencing poor mental health.

The sessions will be at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth (pictured) every Tuesday and Friday from June 5 and Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite (times to be confirmed).

The GAME sessions will run between 4.30-6pm weekly and offer young people a comfortable social environment, the opportunity to connect with others locally, make new friendships, and try a variety of new activities. Sessions include tai chi, boxercise, Zumba and virtual fitness, and more traditional swimming and gym sessions.

The pilot programme is aimed at those previously prevented by barriers such as cost of living, self-confidence, or social concerns. Following the initial five-month project, participants will be encouraged to join in creating future programmes.

The grant has been provided by Sport England’s Together Fund and distributed by Active Lincolnshire. The Together Fund was set up to support community groups and clubs working with individuals whose activity levels have been most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.