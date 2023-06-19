It's GAME on for Magna Vitae

A grant of £4,000 to deliver mental health awareness training to staff and support young people’s mental health through physical activity interventions has been awarded to Magna Vitae.

Image of Merdian Leisure Centre, venue for the GAME sessions.

This grant, provided by Sport England’s Together Fund and distributed by Active Lincolnshire, will fund the GAME (Get Active Move Everyday) project, a five-month programme of physical activity sessions which are available to young people in the East Lindsey district experiencing poor mental health.

The sessions will be held at the Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth every Tuesday and Friday – as well as Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite – and will run between 4.30pm to 6pm weekly, offering young people a comfortable social environment, as well as the opportunity to connect with others locally, make new friends, and try a variety of fun new activities.

Sessions include tai chi, boxercise, Zumba and virtual fitness, and more traditional swimming and gym-based sessions.

The pilot programme is expected to attract participants who have previously been unable to participate due to physical barriers such as cost of living, or self-confidence, or social concerns. Following the initial 5-month project, participants will be encouraged to co-create future programmes and continue their involvement.

Tracey Wilkinson, Lifestyle Partnerships Manager said: “We are delighted to receive support from the Together Fund for our community GAME programme and look forward to its launch.

"As the community trust for leisure and culture, supporting health and well-being is at the heart of our offer, through this programme and with the help of Active Lincolnshire we hope to engage more young people to be active and support them to live a great life.”

Magna Vitae is one of 34 grant recipients in the county to benefit from the Together Fund, which was set up to support community groups and clubs working with individuals whose activity levels have been most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.