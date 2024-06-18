Join the Big River Slea Clean-up as Riverlight Festival 2024 gets under way in Sleaford

The RiverLight festival is returning to Sleaford on the 22nd of June bringing the town together to celebrate the beautiful river Slea, an important part of the history and cultural identity of Sleaford as a town. Although enjoyed by residents the Slea is an important habitat for a great number of species including Kingfisher, Water Vole, and Otters.

80% of the litter in the sea starts out on land, being blown into rivers and waterways before washing out into the ocean. Following this year’s festivities, the River Slea Clean-Up Group and Plastic Free Sleaford are coming together for a litter pick to prevent any litter from entering the river Slea and to clean up existing litter hot spots.

Help us to take positive action by joining the Big RiverLight Clean Up!

Join this family friendly litter pick on Sunday 23rd of June. Simply show up at Eastgate Green, in front of The Hub, at 10am for equipment and instructions. Please dress for the weather and wear study footwear, if you have a pair of gardening gloves we recommend bringing them along.

If you are interested in joining this event let Sally Bird know by emailing – [email protected] - or simply turn up on the day!

The River Slea Clean-Up Group is one of almost 50 such groups which part of the RiverCare are and BeachCare programme, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and funded by Anglian Water. The programme supports local groups to tackle litter, carry out wildlife surveys and habitat improvements to make a real difference to their local environment.

1 . Bootstick making workshop with Band From County Hell. L-R Amber James 8 and Grace James 6 of Sleaford with their bootsticks Bootstick making workshop with Band From County Hell. L-R Amber James 8 and Grace James 6 of Sleaford with their bootsticks Photo: Davod dawson

2 . Rojo Telon Spanish aerial dance circus show Rojo Telon Spanish aerial dance circus show. Photo: David Dawson

3 . UGC-Image-284800 River Slea Clean Up Group on Eastgate Green Photo: Submitted

4 . Henry Whitelaw 15 of Wilsford with blacksmith, Ryan Atkin Henry Whitelaw 15 of Wilsford with blacksmith, Ryan Atkin Photo: David Dawson