Kesteven and Sleaford High School students achieve impressive A level results

Nearly a quarter of all grades achieved by the 53 students were at A* or A with some of the best results ever achieved at the school overall.

This means that almost all students secured their first choice university offers and are now able to plan their next steps with real confidence.

Results this year were some of the highest achieved by the school.

Several students are off to Cambridge with Durham, York and London popular destinations for university study this year. Other students are opting to earn as they train with some impressive A level results behind them.Headteacher Josephine Smith praised students' commitment to their studies, their ambition and their cool-headed approach to their exams.

"These amazing students were in Year 9 when the pandemic interrupted their education,” she said. “I think today's impressive results are testament to their resilience: they learnt so much about themselves, how they studied best and they developed some impressive study skills. As their sixth form studies progressed they really appreciated the input from their teachers and formed some great working relationships.

"My thanks go to all the staff across the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form who supported them and of course to parents and carers who lived every high and low of the sixth form with them. Staff were all were really impressed with how calm and focused students were in the run up to the exams.

"Now we wish them all the very best of luck in their next endeavours.”

1 . mssp-21-08-24-KSHS a levels DSCN9665-CEN.JPG Lottie Wells, 19, has got A* A B and will hopefully be going to York University after deferring for a year. She had been very ill last year and spent only a third of her time at school causing her to delay sitting her exams. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mssp-21-08-24-KSHS a levels DSCN9661-CEN.JPG Celebrations for Luke Arthur and Lily Smith. Luke got A* A B and will study law at Birmingham University. Lily got A B B and will study journalism at Sheffield University. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mssp-21-08-24-KSHS a levels DSCN9658-CEN.JPG Charlie Blair with dad Andy Blair. She got A* in geography, A* in Maths and A in German to study German and Russian at Nottingham University. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . mssp-21-08-24-KSHS a levels DSCN9654-CEN.JPG Holly Couchman with proud dad Oliver Couchman. She got A* A A and will head to medical school at St George's University, London. Photo: Andy Hubbert