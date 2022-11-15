KEVIGS remember in London and Louth

On arrival at King Charles Street, they where directed to their positions and marched on to Whitehall directly in front of the Cenotaph and behind the Heads of the three arms of the Armed Forces.The cadet party was made up of approximately 90 cadets, of which 80 were from Lincolnshire.The cadets returned home late on Friday evening, so it was a quick turn around of the uniforms to be ready for Sunday’s parade in Louth where they where joined by the rest of the contingent and other youth organisations.