Key Stage 2 children share their visions of North Kesteven in 50 year's time

Visions of robot butlers, houses on stilts, self-driving cars and water-borne transport are filling the minds of the next generation of community leaders in North Kesteven.

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of North Kesteven District Council, students from Key Stage 2 in the District’s schools were invited to describe “What North Kesteven might look like in 50 years”, by considering changes in technology, the environment and community.

While on one hand they foresaw a furtherance of the things NKDC is prioritising and striving for already – like play facilities to keep children active, sustainable housing with solar panels, innovative building design and rewilding – they were also more futuristic in some of their ideas that included virtual reality headsets to talk to animals and trips to the moon.

Council Chairman Cllr Andrew Hagues, who helped to judge the written submissions, said: “We had some really excellent entries and I would like to thank all of those who participated in the event.”The year group category winners and runners-up were invited to the Council Chamber at the heart of democracy in North Kesteven to receive their prizes.

Photo: Council Chairman Cllr Andrew Hagues with four of the winners and runners up, Erin, Izzy, Jonny and Archie.

Year 4 winner - Jonny Johnstone (Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington), who talked of robot butlers looking after us in the future with no cars, but pods that run on water and VR headsets that would enable us to talk to animals.

Year 4 runner-up – Izzy Metcalf (Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington), whose vision saw houses on stilts and keeping children active through a number of fun facilities at school such as trampolining and roller skates.

Year 5 winner – Dominic Hunter (Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington), who sees sustainable housing as a key feature in 50 years, with use of solar panels and wind turbines.

Year 5 runner-up – Astri Campbell-Bentley (Heckington CE Primary School), who saw abandoned fields brought into blooming flower spots and nature reserves caring for wildlife.

Year 6 winner – Erin Yates (Witham St Hughs Primary School), who described innovative designs of buildings and self-driving cars.

Year 6 runner-up – Archie Meldrum (Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington), whose researched entry focused on increased population and identifying the need to create new methods to build housing.

Overall winner – Jonny Johnstone (Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington), whose future saw trips to the moon and beautiful shared green spaces for people to enjoy.