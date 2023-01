Three fire crews and a water carrier attended the scene of a large stack fire near Sleaford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sleaford fire station.

The blaze was reported just after midnight and saw crews from Sleaford, Brant Broughton and Grantham with the support of the Holbeach water carrier tackle the fire on Hough Lane, Carlton Scroop.

There were 500 bales in a field and crews stayed on site to damp down for several hours.

