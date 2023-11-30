Latest inspection report finds Lincolnshire residents to be in safe hands

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue provides a good response to fires and other emergencies, according to the latest findings from the body responsible for inspecting fire and police services.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has been rated as 'good' but still has more work to do to improve equality in the workplace.

The report released this week by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), notes the progress the service has made since its last inspection, and no areas of the service have been judged as ‘inadequate’.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “I’m really pleased that the positive direction of travel and in particular the service’s response to fires, emergencies and major incidents, has received recognition. These areas have been noted as ‘good’ by the Inspectorate which is what the people of Lincolnshire rightly deserve and expect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is still work to be done to improve areas that support the successful running of the fire service, but the progress noted in the report is testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams who deliver day in, day out to keep our communities safer.”

HMICFRS has again highlighted areas of further improvement which mainly relate to supporting staff and an additional focus on increasing the equality and diversity of the workforce, something that the service has actively been trying to address in recruitment events.

The inspectorate also identified two areas of promising practice - the effectiveness of the co-responding service, where fire crews provide lifesaving, trauma care across Lincolnshire; and the ‘assured level of risk’ model, that continually reviews where the highest risk areas are and the actions needed to prevent and respond to them.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “Our partnership work in Lincolnshire is really effective, both in preventing incidents and responding to them. It’s great that this has been recognised by the Inspectorate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Since our last inspection in 2021 and since the HMICFRS visit in June, we have been addressing several areas that need work, with clear plans for continual improvement. Our hard work and strengths have been recognised, but we fully accept that there’s more we need to do, including ensuring that our staff feel supported and have fully inclusive work environments.

“I’m assured that the Inspectorate didn’t find any new areas of concern that we’re not already working to address and reported they were pleased with the progress we have made.”