Leasingham Pre-school aces OFSTED inspection

At the end of 2020, in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayley Dearing took a leap of faith and bought Busy Bees Early Years & Nature Centre, a small pre-school in the heart of Leasingham.

The setting was only open two and a half days each week with seven children on the books and it seemed that the road to her dream of running a setting her way was going to be longer than it was first thought.

That Christmas holiday period was the beginning of a journey that would see Hayley completely overhaul the preschool and Forest School to match her vision. A vision of excellence in childcare whilst developing and shaping young minds with an ambitious curriculum.

The first port of call was to shape the prospective forest school site annexed to St Andrew’s Primary School, an overgrown meadow with nothing but a willow circle to its name, into a natural outdoor classroom. Slowly over the first three months, shelters, a fire pit, a mud kitchen and a tree swing started the transformation.

Outdoor learning at Busy Bees preschool in Leasingham.

Today it boasts a diverse ecosystem with pond area, 120 woodland trust donated saplings, multiple pieces of natural resource that allow children to explore the world embracing their awe and wonder whilst being physically challenged and growing in resilience. Children attending the forest school benefit from being outdoors in all weathers for full days, learning first hand how to connect with nature, manage their needs and regulate their emotions with the gentle guidance from the Busy Bees staff.

Meanwhile, in the playroom Hayley fully embraced the Montessori approach, investing in wooden resources and building a pre-school environment that is very much a home from home. Wooden toys and natural resources only tell part of the story, it is the curriculum and the staff that sets Busy Bees Early Years & Nature Centre apart. A heavy focus on partnerships with parents sets the foundation for the development of the children in their care, creating a holistic approach to child development in the early years. Education evenings for the parents help ensure that the children are at the centre of the conversation at every stage and next steps are clear and can be achieved together.

In March 2023 the pre-school received its very first inspection from OFSTED and received outstanding gradings in all areas inspected with no recommendations for improvement. The inspector said “Children’s behaviour is exceptional. They engage in activities for an extended length of time, sharing their experiences and knowledge with peers.” And that, “Leaders have developed a curriculum that is ambitious for all children. It focuses highly on building children’s resilience, confidence and emotional awareness. Staff confidently deliver the curriculum through inspirational teaching”.

For Hayley and her team it is the culmination of two years of hard work and many hours of meticulous planning and development.

Inside the Busy Bees pre-school - now judged by OFSTED to be an outstanding provider.

Hayley said “I am incredibly proud of my team and the children, it has been a long standing dream of mine to own my own setting and run it in a way that matches my own values. We will continue to strive to improve in any way we can and give the children the very best start to their journey in education”.

Today the pre-school is open five days each week between 9am and 3pm with two forest school sessions and four playroom sessions available to the children. The full report can be found on OFSTED’s website. To enquire about spaces for the future please get in touch with Hayley at [email protected]

Outdoor play at Busy Bees preschool in Leasingham.