Did you leave clothing next to Skegness Pier? Police would like to heard from you.

The clothes were reported to police at 8.27am today (Friday).

Items included a jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers.

PCSO Dave Bunker said: “We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to the owner of the clothes. At this stage we can’t rule out if they have left their clothes behind after entering and leaving the water, or if they have gotten into trouble in the water.

"We are carrying out extensive searches along with the Coastguard and lifeboat.

Advertisement

“This person is not in trouble by any means, but we need to ensure they are safe and well so we can stand down our search. If you left your clothes behind at the beach, please call us."