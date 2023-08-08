Register
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Lifeguard praised after rescuing two swimmers caught in a rip current in Skegness

Actions of a lifeguard who saved two swimmers struggling to return to shore has been praised by an onlooker.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:11 BST
RNLI lifeguard Henry Houlden.RNLI lifeguard Henry Houlden.
RNLI lifeguard Henry Houlden.

The youngesters had entered the water between the RNLI flags but drifted outside the swim zone and into a rip current near the pier.

Although the rescue occurred outside the red and yellow flags, lifeguard Henry Houlden was able to keep an eye on them while he was on patrol and rescued the swimmers.

Deborah Wickes was watching; She said: “The lifeguard called another guard from the tower to take his place patroling. Then he calmly launched his body board into the freezing cold water and paddled out to them. They were determined to swim to shore, he stayed with them, one made it back, but he brought the other two back to the beach on his board.

“Well done to the life guard on duty, there could have been a very different outcome.”

Related topics:RNLI