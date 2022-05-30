Lifeguarded beaches in East Lindsey open ahead of Jubilee Bank Holiday

Lifeguarded beaches in East Lindsey are opening for Jubilee bank Holiday.

With the weather improving alongside the Platinum Jubilee weekend and school holidays that are approaching, the RNLI is preparing for a busy summer.

Daily patrols are taking place at Mablethorpe and Skegness beaches. From July, 2 these patrols will extend to Sutton-On-Sea and Ingoldmells beaches.

The RNLI daily patrols will remain in place until 4 September.

Around 2.5 million people visited the RNLI’s beaches in the North East and East last year and the charity is continuing to urge beachgoers to choose an RNLI lifeguarded beach this summer.

Ahead of a rise in beachgoers, the RNLI, with the support of HM Coastguard, launched the Float to Live campaign with advice for people if they get into trouble in the water.

If you find yourself struggling in the water, follow the Float to Live advice:

 Fight your instinct to thrash around

 Lean back, extend your arms and legs

 If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to float

 Float until you can control your breathing

 Only then call for help or swim to safety

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Ted Morgan reflected on the busy summer ahead: ‘We know that beachgoers will want to enjoy the hot weather, but make sure you enjoy it at a lifeguarded beach where our lifeguards will be undertaking daily patrols.’

By choosing a lifeguarded beach this summer, a lifeguard will be on hand to help.