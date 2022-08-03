Lilia Valutyte's school friends and teachers offered additional support by academies trust

Lilia was a pupil at Boston Pioneers Academy in Fydell Crescent, having formerly attended Carlton Road Primary School.
She was killed by a suspected stab wound while playing with her youngster sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on Thursday last week.
Police have launched a murder investigation and charged a 22 year-old Deividas Skebas with her murder.
A spokesperson for the Voyage Education Partnership, of which Boston Pioneers Academy is part of, said: "Our Trust, Boston Pioneers Academy, and the wider community have all been greatly saddened and shocked by this awful news.
"All our thoughts are with Lilia's family and friends, and we would request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
"We are offering our pupils and staff any support they require to help them cope with this terrible loss.”