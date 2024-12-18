Lincoln psychologist blazes the trail for groundbreaking approach to trauma recovery

Alice Vine (Hucker), a forensic psychologist and director of local mental health clinic, Purple House Clinic Lincoln, has been supporting both adults and children with a range of mental health difficulties through several treatments since launching six years ago.

In February 2024, Alice became one of only three individuals in the UK to qualify as a child and adolescent Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) Europe trainer – an innovative treatment endorsed by many public figures such as Prince Harry and Miley Cyrus. Since then, Alice has been utilising her knowledge to spread the word and revolutionise the world of psychology – and has just trained her 50th clinician to deliver this form of treatment.

“I’m thrilled to be able to provide accessible training that empowers professionals to incorporate EMDR into the lives of children and adolescence as quickly as possible to help them overcome trauma. Being able to offer this revolutionary programme from my own stomping ground of Lincoln fills me with immense pride – it’s an opportunity to make a real difference, right from the heart of the community I call home,” explained Alice.

EMDR is a type of therapy that utilises eye movements, accessing where trauma memories are held in the body, in a particular and structured format to help an individual process and recover from past experiences that are affecting their mental health and wellbeing. The aim of this is to help people to see their experiences from a different perspective, relieving the symptoms they were suffering.

Since becoming certified to deliver EMDR training, Alice has conducted in-house sessions for both NHS and private practices, successfully training over 50 individuals in less than a year. Alice’s tailored approach ensures that each training session is practical, engaging and aligned with the needs of the participants, fostering confidence and competence in their ability to apply EMDR in clinical settings.

Alice’s commitment to advancing mental health care continues to benefit both practitioners and the people they support – and the positive response to her training style has been a real highlight for her: “Alice has a wonderful style of delivery that suits everyone. She is thoughtful, thought provoking and is clearly outstanding in her field. Alice is a life learner and is so engaging that as you learn, you get the feeling that she enjoys learning from you too,” said a level 1 attendee.

By allowing these sessions to flow in a relaxed manner, Alice encourages others to be open about their own experiences: “Alice, you are a wonderful trainer. I have felt comfortable talking about some of my complex cases with you, enabling me to put these ideas/concepts into practice. Thank you!” said a level 2 attendee.

“By delivering these training sessions, I can empower clinicians to understand the critical importance of introducing EMDR therapy as early as possible in a person’s therapeutic journey,” said Alice. “This early intervention can significantly enhance treatment outcomes by addressing trauma-related symptoms before they become deeply entrenched.”

Trauma extends beyond diagnosis and can impact children even before birth, as early as seven weeks in utero, often going unnoticed by adults. Thanks to the plasticity of their brains, children can recover and develop rapidly with the right interventions. Because of this, EMDR is particularly effective for children, delivering quick, significant results – while the process may take slightly longer in adults.

Having already seen a high demand for her child and adolescent EMDR Europe training in 2025, with many NHS trusts getting in touch, Alice has already scheduled level 1 training for 23rd and 24th January at the Terrace in Lincoln, where Purple House Clinic is based – as well as 10th and 11th March for level 2. The sessions will be supplied with catering from their local café, providing a relaxed and comfortable environment for all attendees.

To find out more about Purple House Clinic Lincoln, visit: https://www.purplehouseclinic.co.uk/psychologists-lincoln/